South Africa: Justice Committee Chairperson Commends Appointment of Judge Khampepe to Head TRC Inquiry

30 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament — The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, is pleased to note the appointment of retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe as head of the judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

Mr Nqola said the move to appoint Judge Khampepe is welcomed as survivours and families of victims can see some urgency from government on this matter. "This is indeed a positive step. Too many families and survivours of apartheid-era crimes have waited to long for justice.

"Claims of attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of such crimes have been doing the rounds for years. The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the commission to investigate these claims, followed by the speedy appointment of the head of the inquiry, is indeed progress the country needed," emphasised Mr Nqola.

Yesterday, President Ramaphosa announced that Judge Khampepe will chair the commission. Retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Adv Andrea Gabriel SC will assist her.

Mr Nqola further stated that the committee noted that the establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

"On our part, since the establishment of this committee in the 7th Parliament last year, we have held a few engagements with the National Prosecuting Authority to get updates on the progress of prosecuting TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] matters. Earlier this month we were informed of positive progress by all the stakeholders that presented to the committee and the committee resolved to further monitor closely the commitment made to us. We are committed to ensure that justice is done without unnecessary delays," said the Chairperson.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.