Namibia: Longest-Serving High Court Judge Justice Mavis Gibson Dies

The legal community is in mourning following the passing of the Honourable Lady Justice Mavis Gibson, the longest-serving Judge of the High Court. Justice Gibson passed away on May 21 after an illness.

The Judicial Service Commission conveyed its profound sorrow at her death. Chief Justice Peter Shivute, who chairs the Commission, remembered Justice Gibson as a distinguished jurist and a Zimbabwean national. She made history in her home country as the first Black woman appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe before she retired from the Namibian High Court.

"On 18 December 1995, she was appointed by the President of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujom, as a substantive Judge of the High Court of Namibia, becoming the first woman to serve on Namibia's High Court Bench," he added.

He said her dedication and service to the Namibian Judiciary extended further when, on 19 August 1999, she was appointed as an Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia, once again breaking ground as the first woman to serve on that bench.

"At the time of her retirement in 2008, Justice Gibson held the distinction of being the longest-serving Judge of the High Court of Namibia, having contributed immensely to the growth of jurisprudence and the strengthening of judicial integrity in Namibia," he said.

Chief Justice said on behalf of the Judiciary of Namibia, the Judicial Service Commision and the staff of the Office of the Judiciary, and indeed on his own behalf, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late Justice Gibson.

"To the Judiciary of Zimbabwe and the people of Zimbabwe, on the loss of a trailblazer and judicial icon of both Zimbabwe and Namibia. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he concluded.