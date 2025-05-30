The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) hosted a crucial Central Area of Namibia (CAN) Stakeholders Workshop on Monday, 13 May.

The workshop aimed to assess the water availability in the CAN following the 2024/2025 rainy season and to strategize future water supply planning for the region.

NamWater Chief Executive, Abraham Nehemia, highlighted the positive impacts of the recent rainfall, noting that it has replenished water sources, supported ecosystems, and boosted agricultural productivity.

However, Nehemia strongly cautioned against complacency, emphasizing that the CAN remains highly vulnerable to recurring drought cycles.

"The rains have given us a moment of relief, but history shows that dry seasons usually follow good rains. This workshop is critical to ensure we prepare adequately and manage our resources wisely," he added.

Nehemia stated that during the session, stakeholder were updated on the current storage levels in the three dam system, (Swakopport, Von Back and Omatako), which along with the Windhoek Goreangab Operating Company, (WINGOC), have sufficient water reserves to last through two rainy seasons without immediate concern.

"Participants in the workshop recommended a continued portable water reclamation from WINGOC at 5.84 M cubic meters/year, abstraction of 0.5 M cubic meters/year from the City of Windheok (CoW) groundwater and injection of 2.5 M cubic meters/year via Managed Auifer Recharge (MAR) into the Windheok aquifer," he added.

He said participants also recommended that no transfers be done from Karst Area emergencysourcesd to Von Bach Dam, such sources to serve only directly to users, no Water Demand Management (WDM) restrictions will be implemented at this stage and a reassessment of dam inflows will be conducted in May 2026.

Nehemia reaffirmed NamWater's commitment to trasnparent collaboration and evidence based planning, and commended the active particpation of all stakeholder. "Your contributions have enriched our approach and ensured that our strategies are grounded in both science and shared responsiblility. Let us maintain this momentum," he emphasised.

The wworkshopbrought together key representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, the City of Windhoek, regional and local authorities and various stakeholders in the water sector.