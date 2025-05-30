Southern Africa: SADC Agrees in Principle for Development Fund - - Namibia Signs

The Agreement to Operationalise the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Development Fund (RDF) has been approved by Cabinet as of 22 May 2025.

This was announced by the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Emma Theofelus after the decision was taken at the seventh Cabinet meeting.

At least nine SADC Member States - Angola, the DRC, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe - have signed the agreement to operationalise the SADC RDF.

The 39th SADC Summit in August 2019 set August 2021 as the target date for the Fund to become operational, but these plans were delayed by Covid-19.

The intention with the SADC Regional Development Fund is to raise funds from member states, development partners, and the private sector. The goal is to support regional development and strengthen integration across SADC. The fund is intended to provide financing for economic growth and development.

According to the Agreement signed by the nine Member States in 2019, the initial authorized capital for the SADC RDF will be US$13 billion, with each Member State expected to pay an initial subscription fee of US$120 million.

Making the announcement, Theofelus said the RDF provides for development partners and the private sector to support integration and development of the entire SADC region.