Southern Africa: SADC Agrees in Principle for Development Fund - - Namibia Signs

30 May 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)
By Freeman Ya Ngulu

The Agreement to Operationalise the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Development Fund (RDF) has been approved by Cabinet as of 22 May 2025.

This was announced by the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Emma Theofelus after the decision was taken at the seventh Cabinet meeting.

At least nine SADC Member States - Angola, the DRC, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe - have signed the agreement to operationalise the SADC RDF.

The 39th SADC Summit in August 2019 set August 2021 as the target date for the Fund to become operational, but these plans were delayed by Covid-19.

The intention with the SADC Regional Development Fund is to raise funds from member states, development partners, and the private sector. The goal is to support regional development and strengthen integration across SADC. The fund is intended to provide financing for economic growth and development.

According to the Agreement signed by the nine Member States in 2019, the initial authorized capital for the SADC RDF will be US$13 billion, with each Member State expected to pay an initial subscription fee of US$120 million.

Making the announcement, Theofelus said the RDF provides for development partners and the private sector to support integration and development of the entire SADC region.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.