Namibia: Ban On Poultry Imports From Brazil Partially Lifted

Namibia has partially lifted a ban on the importation and transit of poultry and poultry products from Brazil, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said Tuesday.

The ban was imposed after Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, on 15 May in chickens at a breeding establishment in the municipality of Montenegro, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In a statement this week, Acting Chief Veterinary Officer Johannes Shoopala said the ban will now only apply to poultry originating from the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, following a risk assessment report received from Brazil's veterinary authority.

He said imports from other Brazilian states that are free from highly pathogenic avian influenza remain unaffected and can continue as normal.

According to Shoopala, poultry meat from Rio Grande do Sul that was packaged on or before April 13 will be allowed entry into Namibia. However, all importers must apply for new veterinary import permits before bringing in poultry meat from Brazil.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services said it continues to monitor the disease situation and will inform importers of any changes. (Xinhua)