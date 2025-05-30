Liberia: Govt Rolls Out Electronic Payment Slip

To enhance transparency and accountability within public service, the Civil Service Agency (CSA) has announced the rollout of a mandatory electronic pay slip (e-pay slip) distribution system for all government employees. This new directive, which takes immediate effect, requires every spending entity to submit the email addresses of all employees as part of their monthly payroll processes.

The mandate was issued in a circular dated May 29, 2025, signed by CSA Director-General, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., and addressed to all Human Resource (HR) Directors of government institutions.

"To facilitate the delivery of Electronic Pay (e-pay) slips to individual email accounts of employees," the circular states, "the Civil Service Agency requests all Human Resource Directors to include the email addresses of all employees assigned within their respective entities when submitting their monthly payrolls."

According to Dr. Joekai, this reform is a key feature of the CSA's broader digital transformation agenda. The system aims to empower civil servants by giving them direct and timely access to their salary information, thereby reducing payroll-related complaints and improving trust in public financial management.

"This move is intended to provide employees the opportunity to monitor payroll-related actions affecting their salaries," Dr. Joekai explained. "This includes gross and net salaries, personal income tax, NASSCORP contributions, insurance schemes, Liberia Payroll Accounting (LPA), and loan repayments."

To ensure the success of the initiative, the CSA has instructed all HR Directors to encourage employees who do not currently have email accounts to open one as soon as possible. This is to ensure that every employee, regardless of location or technical literacy, can access their monthly e-pay slips.

"HR Directors are asked to encourage employees who do not have email accounts to open one to facilitate the timely distribution of e-pay slips to their email accounts," the circular emphasized.

The CSA's action aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize Liberia's civil service through technology, streamline payroll systems, and eliminate irregularities in salary disbursement--a challenge that has historically plagued government operations.

Public sector experts and civil society actors have long called for improved transparency in payroll management to curb ghost names and unauthorized deductions. By mandating electronic pay slip distribution, the CSA hopes to increase employee oversight and reduce administrative bottlenecks.

The Agency is also working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the National Information & Communications Technology (ICT) Office to ensure data security and seamless implementation across ministries, agencies, and commissions.

Dr. Joekai concluded the communication with a strong appeal for collaboration: "We look forward to your usual cooperation," he wrote. "This is not just a technical upgrade--it is a necessary reform to promote accountability, empower employees, and build a culture of transparency in public service."

The CSA says it will monitor compliance across all entities and provide guidance to HR departments needing technical support. With thousands of government employees spread across Liberia's 15 counties, the success of this initiative could mark a turning point in the country's quest for a modern, responsive, and citizen-centered civil service.

Meanwhile, CSA is the principal institution responsible for managing human resources across the civil service.