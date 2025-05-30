West Africa: 'Ecowas Went Beyond Trade to Peacekeeping'

Liberia's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, has paid glowing tribute to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its multifaceted role in the region--extending far beyond economic cooperation into peacekeeping and nation-building. Her remarks were made during the official launch of the ECOWAS 50th Anniversary celebration held Wednesday in Monrovia.

The colorful ceremony, held under the regional theme "Stronger Together for a Better Future," marked the beginning of a year-long series of events in Liberia celebrating five decades of ECOWAS's existence and service to the West African region.

Addressing a hall filled with dignitaries, including members of the Liberian Cabinet, the Diplomatic Corps, heads of government institutions, and representatives from civil society and the private sector, Minister Gray described the golden jubilee as "not just a commemoration of the passage of time but a celebration of the courage, strength, and determination of the Liberian people."

She emphasized that the 50th anniversary holds special meaning for Liberia, a founding member of ECOWAS, particularly because of the pivotal role the organization played during the country's civil crises.

"ECOWAS went beyond trade to peacekeeping, stepping in when our nation was engulfed in conflict," Minister Gray said, referencing the intervention of the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) during Liberia's brutal civil war. "This anniversary is a reminder of the powerful role ECOWAS has played in restoring peace and advancing unity within our region."

In her statement, Gray acknowledged the bravery and sacrifice of the ECOMOG peacekeepers who risked and, in many cases, lost their lives to restore order in Liberia. "We owe a debt of gratitude to the gallant men and women of ECOMOG who stood with us in our darkest moments. Their courage and sacrifice laid the groundwork for the peace we enjoy today."

She further praised ECOWAS for its contributions to the region's socio-economic transformation: "Through ECOWAS, we have embarked on numerous transformative projects in infrastructure, agriculture, and energy that have improved the lives of millions."

Minister Gray highlighted how ECOWAS has successfully harmonized policies across member states, promoted intra-regional trade, and laid the foundation for long-term stability and prosperity. "These efforts have led to increased economic growth and the creation of new opportunities for citizens across West Africa," she noted.

Also speaking at the event was Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia. In her remarks, Ambassador Nkrumah underscored the legacy and foresight of ECOWAS's founding fathers who, in 1975, envisioned a West Africa bound together by solidarity and shared progress.

"On May 28, we celebrate the visionary spirit of those who, five decades ago, dared to imagine a West Africa rooted in solidarity and collective progress," she said.

The ambassador acknowledged Liberia's crucial role within the ECOWAS family and praised the country's resilience through years of conflict and reconstruction. "Liberia holds a cherished place in the ECOWAS family. Through its journey from conflict to peace, Liberia has demonstrated the transformative impact ECOWAS can have in the areas of conflict resolution and peacebuilding."

Ambassador Nkrumah emphasized that ECOWAS's role in Liberia has been both practical and people centered. She cited significant interventions such as the construction and rehabilitation of cross-border medical facilities in Bo Waterside and housing initiatives for immigration officers in Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, and Maryland counties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These are not just structures," she said. "They represent our investment in the well-being of border communities and our commitment to regional cohesion and development."

Wednesday's launch marks the beginning of a year-long commemoration that will include public awareness campaigns, panel discussions, cultural events, and development showcases. The activities aim to highlight ECOWAS's work in regional integration, trade, peacekeeping, and governance--while spotlighting Liberia's contributions and gains as a founding member.

As ECOWAS turns 50, Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to the organization's vision of a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous West Africa where citizens can live, work, and thrive in unity.

"Let us use this golden jubilee to reflect not only on how far we've come but also on where we must go," said Minister Gray. "Together, stronger, and united--there is no limit to what West Africa can achieve."