Nigeria: NNS Beecroft Makes History With Solar Facility for Operational Efficiency

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, made history yesterday ,with the commissioning of its first 50 KVA solar facility at the Naval Base in Apapa, Lagos, aimed at reducing diesel consumption, driving down costs, and boosting operational efficiency.

The occasion also marked the commissioning of a state-of-the-art 36-man convenience facility and a groundbreaking ceremony for a 50-man cabin for ratings.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, stated that the initiative was designed to boost personnel morale, enabling them to effectively deliver on their constitutional duties of protecting Nigeria's maritime domain.

The FOC appreciated the Rural Electrification Agency for its support in infrastructural development and commended the Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, for initiating the project within three months of assuming office. He noted that the projects aligned with Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla's strategic vision of prioritizing the welfare of officers and men

He said: "I'm excited to see the Commander of NNS Beecroft aligning with the Chief of Naval Staff's strategic directive, prioritizing personnel welfare. The men behind our machinery are crucial, regardless of how modern our equipment is. Despite being in office for less than six months, the Commander's achievement with these three infrastructural projects is remarkable. They'll enhance operational readiness, and that's a significant boost to the Western Naval Command.

The solar facility will reduce energy needs, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate rising electricity costs. This will improve administrative efficiency and operational readiness, ultimately enhancing the base's effectiveness in protecting Nigeria's maritime domain. It's a win-win, boosting morale and productivity.

The 36-man convenience facility is a thoughtful project that promotes decent living conditions for personnel. We're also celebrating the Nigerian Navy's 69th anniversary, and projects like these showcase the Navy's progress. I commend the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, for his visionary leadership and guidance, inspiring Commanders across the Nigerian Navy."

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the 50-man transit accommodation for ratings, the Commander , NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, who highlighted the project's broader impact , revealed that streetlights had been installed from the Base's gate to Aremu Junction, enhancing security and illumination in the previously dark area. The Commander also shared plans to increase the solar system's capacity from 50 KVA to 500KVA to accommodate future growth.

Commodore Nimmyel explained that "the projects aligned with the Chief of Naval Staff's strategic directive on personnel welfare. When I came on board in February 2025, I identified these key initiatives to enhance the Base's operations. Power supply is a critical issue we need to tackle, and given the high cost of traditional energy, it is no wonder solar energy is becoming increasingly popular. That was why I partnered with the Rural Electrification Agency to solarize our base.The anticipated 500KVA capacity would cover the entire base and support future expansion", he stated..

Chief Executive Officer, BST Consults Integrated Venture Limited, Mr. Bernard Taiwo, provided details on the 36-man convenience facility, which comprised 16 toilets, showers, changing rooms, each, and urinals for both male and female officers and ratings . The facility was completed within two months, he disclosed, adding that the 50-man transit accomodation for Ratings, managed by his company, would be delivered within six months.