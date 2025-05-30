Uganda: Smirnoff Reimagines Fiesta Experience With Bold Art Collaboration , Stellar Dj Lineup

30 May 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Smirnoff, a product of Uganda Breweries, has unveiled a dynamic new art-driven experience ahead of the Smirnoff Fiesta set to take place on May 31 at the Kampala Sheraton Gardens.

As part of its mission to create distinct and immersive experiences for today's bold and expressive generation, Smirnoff is introducing the Smirnoff Art Project which is a first-of-its- kind collaboration that fuses visual art, tech, fashion, and music to reimagine how consumers engage with events.

"As a brand that thrives on creativity, community, and self-expression, we're excited to push the boundaries of what a music event can be," said Judie Nandekya, Smirnoff Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries.

"The Smirnoff Art Project is a powerful reflection of our new global campaign We Do We, which celebrates collective energy and innovation. This is more than a concert. It's a full-sensory experience led by Smirnoff."

To bring this vision to life, Smirnoff partnered with a group of innovative Ugandan creatives including cartoonists, muralists, digital illustrators, and designers from Katoto Studio, XR Studio, Fatisharts, and House of Sosho.

Curated under Smirnoff's creative direction, the collaboration has produced a bold Smirnoff illustration, an interactive virtual reality Smirnoff Metaverse, immersive illusion photobooth installations,augmented reality filters, and limited-edition fashion pieces that will be showcased exclusively at the Fiesta.

"Smirnoff gave us the brief to bring the brand's energy and spirit of freedom to life through immersive art. It's been an incredible journey turning that bold vision into a truly transformative space for consumers," said Natasha Karungi, team lead for the project.

In addition to the art installations, the third edition of the Smirnoff Fiesta will feature a stellar lineup of DJs including Etania (Life of the Party), Lil Stunner, DJ Dranix, Wiz J, Vanss, Emm That Guy, and Deejay Alza, hosted by a vibrant cast of MCs such as Sammy Wetala, Viana Indi, Josh MC, Saint Trevor, Tojo 256, Casmir, and Adele Kiele.

