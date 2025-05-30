Africa: The African Union Commission Empowers Youth Through an Inaugural Pan-African Leadership Training in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The African Union Commission, through the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security and the African Governance Architecture and African Peace and Security Architecture (AGA-APSA) Secretariat, in collaboration with Training for Peace (TfP) and the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), convened the inaugural Pan-African Leadership Training for African Youth from 28-30 May 2025 at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The training brought together 25 emerging youth leaders from across the continent, including members of the African Union's Wise Youth Network and youth participants from Ethiopia. The intensive, skills-based programme aimed to strengthen youth participation in democratic governance, peace, and security.

The training was anchored on the newly launched Pan-African Youth Leadership Manual, developed by the AGA-APSA Secretariat. This manual serves as a comprehensive capacity-building tool designed to equip young Africans with practical knowledge and leadership skills relevant to governance, peace, and security on the continent.

Participants received hands-on training in key areas such as policy advocacy, negotiation and conflict resolution, inclusive leadership, digital civic engagement, emotional intelligence, and design thinking. The training also provided space for interactive sessions and peer-to-peer learning, enabling participants to explore the linkages between youth leadership and continental governance, peace and security frameworks.

During the training, participants reaffirmed their commitment to ethical leadership, civic responsibility, and proactive engagement in their respective communities. They also shared innovative approaches to addressing governance, peace and security challenges and pledged to serve as active citizens and ambassadors for positive change.

The development and rollout of the Pan-African Youth Leadership Manual aligns with the AGA-APSA Citizen Engagement Strategy (2025-2030), particularly its focus on enhancing youth capacities across the continent. This leadership training reflects the AU's continued commitment to bringing citizens closer to the Union and ensuring the meaningful inclusion and mainstreaming of youth in political, governance, and peace processes, in line with Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

For More Information Contact:

Ms. Hagar Azooz, Policy Officer, AGA - APSA Secretariat, Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, AUC, Azzoozh@africa-union.org .