Lesotho: M2.3b Set Aside for Roads Construction

The Roads Directorate will spend a whooping M2.3 billion to construct and rehabilitate Lesotho's roads infrastructure in this 2025/26 financial year to improve connectivity, boost safety, and drive economic development across the country.

This was said at a press briefing held at the Roads Directorate headquarters in Maseru this week.

It follows three months of intensive planning aimed at improving the country's road network through new construction, upgrades, rehabilitation, and maintenance.

Funded by both local and international partners, the initiative will focus on primary, secondary, and tertiary roads, as well as bridges and related infrastructure.

The capital budget includes M1.737 billion from the government, M205 million from the World Bank, M300 million from the Road Fund, and M53.4 million from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Roads Directorate Director of Finance, 'Matšireletso Lepheana, said they were prepared for the challenge of executing such a large-scale project.

"This year, we are looking at spending M2.3 billion on road infrastructure. It is a mammoth task, but we're ready and committed to delivering," Ms Lepheana said.

She explained that M133.9 million will be used to rehabilitate tarred roads. Consulting services will take up M32.6 million, while M19 million is earmarked for the construction of drainage structures. An additional M10 million will go toward periodic roadwork, another M10 million for road marking, and M8.5 million will be used for project supervision.

In terms of maintenance and development, M42 million has been allocated for road development projects, M92.9 million pavement stretching, and M25 million for the routine and periodic maintenance of paved roads. Street lighting will also get a boost, with M34 million set aside for upgrades.

Among the major projects scheduled for this financial year is the construction of the Thaba-Tseka to Katse road, a five-year project with M165 million allocated for the current year. The A1 corridor will be improved at a cost of M32.6 million, while M7.7 million will be spent on technical assistance. Key intersections in Maseru are set to be rehabilitated at a cost of M11.5 million.

Other planned projects include the construction of the Taung to Sehlabathebe road for M16.9 million, the Taung to Mokhotlong road for M6.8 million, and roads in the Malealea Zone for M5 million. The Directorate will also build permanent automatic counting stations for M3.5 million, finalise Lesotho's road design standards with an allocation of M7.2 million, and construct the Tebellong Bridge at a cost of M2.9 million.

Ms Lepheana also said M10 million has been allocated for the repair of the Maseru railway station--the terminus of the branch line connecting Lesotho to South Africa's railway network. The broader programme also includes the construction of unpaved roads, installation of street and traffic lights, and the building of speed humps to enhance road safety.

