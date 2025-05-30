Rwanda: Israel Embassy in Kigali Marks 77 Years of Statehood

The Embassy of Israel in Rwanda hosted an event in Kigali on May 29, marking 77 years since the founding of the State of Israel.

The evening brought together Israeli nationals, Rwandan government officials, diplomats, and civil society leaders, among others.

Through speeches, national anthems, personal testimonies, and a shared dinner, the participants reflected on Israel's journey from survival to statehood, highlighted similar struggles between Rwanda and Israel, and reaffirmed their growing partnership.

Speakers also called for peace, resilience, and stronger regional cooperation.

Einat Weiss, the Ambassador of Israel envoy to Rwanda, reflected on the 77th anniversary of her country's independence as both a celebration of national rebirth and a sobering reminder of ongoing challenges.

She described the founding of Israel in 1948 as an ancient dream turned into reality, after generations of perseverance, faith, and survival following the tragedy of the Holocaust.

"Only 77 years ago, the majority of the Jewish people were scattered and broken, but from that devastation, we built a thriving, democratic homeland," Weiss said.

She also spoke about the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, which she called a reminder of the threats Israel continues to face. She paid tribute to the victims and those still held hostage in Gaza, stressing that their absence casts a long shadow over this year's Independence Day.

"We cannot re-celebrate their existence, knowing we have not succeeded in returning them the basic right to freedom."

The ambassador reaffirmed Israel's commitment to partnership with Rwanda and Africa more broadly, commending Rwanda's resilience and ambition. She recalled deeper collaboration in technology, agriculture, security, and education.

"Let us all open new doors together and create opportunities that bring jobs, hope, and shared success because both nations can continue planting seeds that will bear fruit for generations, " she stated.

Representing the Government of Rwanda, Clementine Mukeka, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored the strong partnership between Rwanda and Israel, noting that their cooperation reflects shared values and resilience.

"Israel was born as a symbol of strength and perseverance, and tonight, we also celebrate the growing friendship between our two countries," she said.

Mukeka highlighted the concrete results of this partnership, particularly in agriculture, where Rwanda and Israel are co-developing modern farming projects.

She pointed out the Rwanda-Israel Centre of Excellence has transformed over 15,000 hectares in eastern Rwanda into an integrated agricultural zone, driving food security, job creation, and exports.

"One of the best examples of our partnership is in agriculture. We are super proud of the Rwanda-Israel Centre of Excellence, which uses some of the most modern techniques to produce better and more sustainable harvests," Mukeka said.

The Permanent Secretary also commended the people-to-people cooperation, especially through education and training.

"Many young Rwandans have received capacity building in Israel and returned with not just skills, but lasting relationships," she said.