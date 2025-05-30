Rwanda: Rayon Sports Name Tunisian Tactician As New Head Coach

30 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Local football powerhouse Rayon Sports have appointed Tunisian tactician Afhamia Lofti as their new head coach, replacing Claude Rwaka who was serving on an interim basis.

Lofti is crossing over from rivals Mukura Victory Sports, a club has coached for three seasons.

In an announcement issued on Friday, May 30, Rayon Sports' administration said Lofti's appointment follows the approval of its president Thaddee Twagirayezu as part of the commitment to building a strong team that can "compete at the highest level" and win trophies.

"We are building a new Rayon Sports, one that wins trophies and is driven by energy, vision, and excellence. Our fans should expect a team that makes them proud and plays with a clear purpose team ready to compete both in domestic competitions and in the CAF Confederation Cup," the statement read.

The club said it is also finalising negotiations with new partners and will provide details soon.

Rayon Sports finished the 2024/2025 season with 63 points, behind APR, who were the champions for the sixth time in a row.

