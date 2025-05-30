Namibia: Heita to Fight Carrington

Mateus "The Beast" Heita is set to compete on boxing's world stage when he takes on the Bruce Carrington of the United States for the vacant WBC Interim World title. This mega showdown is scheduled for the 26 July 2025 at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

This announcement was officially made by Top Rank today much to the delight of MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions and Heita who had this to say:

"I have proven to the world that I am a world-class boxer and facing the best has always been my ambition because I believe I am destined for greatness. There is nothing special about Carrington, he is simply another challenge I will overcome."

In response, Carrington had this to say; "It is always a thrill to fight in my city, and I can't wait to bring the 'Shu Shu Show" back to The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. The featherweight division is full of champions who have refused my challenge, so I credit Heita for accepting. That said I will take out my frustration on him on 26 July and continue putting the division on notice."

Heita currently boasts an impressive record of 14 fights and 14 wins with 9 fights coming by KO. He is ranked 14th by the WBO and 13th by the WBC and he is the current WBO Africa featherweight champion. On the other hand, Carrington is ranked number one by both the WBO and WBC and also comes in with an undefeated record of 15 fights with 9 coming by KO. The question on everybody's mind will be, who will win this fight and become the WBC interim world champion.

Reacting to the news, Nestor Tobias said: "What an incredible achievement for Mateus "The Beast" Heita to fight for the world title in the USA. This is every boxer's dream and for him to be picked for such a big fight after 14 fights is remarkable. He has worked hard and he deserves it. He just came off a very tought fight which prepared him for this battle away from home. We are excited and we are confident that Heita can become Namibia's fifth world champion. We have done it before and we will do it again," he said.

In the meantime, the MTC Nestor Sunshine coaching team is jetting off to the USA on Sunday, 1 June with Jeremiah "Low Key" Nakathila who is preparing to face Abdullah Mason in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday, 7 June.