Kenya: Moraa a 'More Mature' Runner Since Kip Keino Classic Heartbreak

30 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa admits she has matured ever since she failed to finish at last year's Kip Keino Classic.

The youngster says she has improved ever since she started competing against the best of the best in the world.

"Last year was a huge disappointment for me . I also missed out on the Paris Olympics and that was a huge blow. However, I have come to accept that all this is part of athletics. I picked myself up and things have been well since then," the 19-year-old said.

Moraa had a debut to forget at last year's Kip Keino Classic in which she failed to finish the women's 800m.

She then went on to narrowly miss out on qualification for the Paris Olympics where she fell short of the qualifying mark, despite clocking 2:00.27 to win gold at the African Championships in July.

The youngster then went on to more glory at the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru, where she clocked 2:00.36 to win the women's 800m in August.

Rewinding the events of the last 12 months, Moraa admits she has grown in leaps and bounds.

Her mind is fixated on securing her place on the plane to Tokyo for the World Championships in September this year.

"Running against international athletes has made me become better and I am looking forward to tomorrow. am looking forward to qualifying for the World Championships, if possible," she said.

In her last race, she clocked 52.81 to win the women's 400m at the fifth Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

