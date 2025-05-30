Kenya: Sasha Bites the Dust! Kru Chair Resigns At Stormy Sgm

30 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander 'Sasha' Mutai has resigned ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

Mutai threw in the towel at a tense Special General Meeting (SGM) at the RFUEA Grounds, along Ngong' Road, Friday midday.

"Maybe I am not a good politician...maybe I don't know how to cajole. Having read the room...and looking up to my role model Mwangi Muthee...I hereby tender my resignation as chair," Mutai said.

The chair had been placed on the hot seat on allegations of misappropriation and/or embezzlement of Ksh 13.2 million through illegal payments to vendors that did not provide services.

The motion had been introduced by secretary general Ray Olendo.

During the meeting, Mutai denied the allegations and accused Olendo of besmirching his name by making false accusations.

"Thank you Mr Secretary for making me a rich man in future because I will take this to court. My name out there has been tarnished. I've been in court only because of rugby...all my life," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.