Ghana: Piac Urges Govt to Revive Struggling Upstream Petroleum Sector

30 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has urged the government to take decisive steps to revive Ghana's struggling upstream petroleum sector.

Amid a five-year decline in crude oil production and difficulties in attracting investment, PIAC's 2024 annual report highlighted key areas for reform, including enhanced revenue management, regulatory improvements, and infrastructure expansion.

At a public engagement in Kumasi, a member of the Committee, Richard Ellimah, in a presentation, stressed the need for greater investments in upstream operations and called on Parliament to ensure that the Ministry of Energy and its allied agencies prioritise this effort.

Additionally, PIAC insisted that proceeds from Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Explorco's oil liftings be paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund, reinforcing the importance of effective revenue management.

Related Articles

The committee further advocated for stronger inter-agency collaboration--particularly among the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Petroleum Commission, and the Bank of Ghana--to recover outstanding surface rental arrears.

To boost energy security and attract investors, PIAC recommended the expansion of gas infrastructure to accommodate higher raw gas capacity.

Transparency remains a top concern, prompting PIAC to advise Parliament to establish specific programmes before selecting priority areas for petroleum revenue allocation.

The committee also warned against the rising costs associated with GNPC's operations on the TEN Field, urging closer government scrutiny.

Additionally, PIAC suggested insulating GNPC and GNPC Explorco from government-imposed financial obligations, including loans and guarantees for infrastructure projects.

Despite the industry's difficulties, recent developments offer a positive outlook. The operationalisation of the onshore petroleum exploration and production policy is expected to stimulate sector activity and attract new investments.

The ongoing review of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) and Act 919 will further refine regulatory frameworks to create a more competitive oil and gas industry.

If these measures are effectively implemented, the Committee said "Ghana will reinforce its position in the global energy market and maximise its petroleum resources for sustainable economic growth."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.