Ghana: Piac Urges Govt to Revive Struggling Upstream Petroleum Sector

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has urged the government to take decisive steps to revive Ghana's struggling upstream petroleum sector.

Amid a five-year decline in crude oil production and difficulties in attracting investment, PIAC's 2024 annual report highlighted key areas for reform, including enhanced revenue management, regulatory improvements, and infrastructure expansion.

At a public engagement in Kumasi, a member of the Committee, Richard Ellimah, in a presentation, stressed the need for greater investments in upstream operations and called on Parliament to ensure that the Ministry of Energy and its allied agencies prioritise this effort.

Additionally, PIAC insisted that proceeds from Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Explorco's oil liftings be paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund, reinforcing the importance of effective revenue management.

Related Articles

The committee further advocated for stronger inter-agency collaboration--particularly among the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Petroleum Commission, and the Bank of Ghana--to recover outstanding surface rental arrears.

To boost energy security and attract investors, PIAC recommended the expansion of gas infrastructure to accommodate higher raw gas capacity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Petroleum Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Transparency remains a top concern, prompting PIAC to advise Parliament to establish specific programmes before selecting priority areas for petroleum revenue allocation.

The committee also warned against the rising costs associated with GNPC's operations on the TEN Field, urging closer government scrutiny.

Additionally, PIAC suggested insulating GNPC and GNPC Explorco from government-imposed financial obligations, including loans and guarantees for infrastructure projects.

Despite the industry's difficulties, recent developments offer a positive outlook. The operationalisation of the onshore petroleum exploration and production policy is expected to stimulate sector activity and attract new investments.

The ongoing review of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) and Act 919 will further refine regulatory frameworks to create a more competitive oil and gas industry.

If these measures are effectively implemented, the Committee said "Ghana will reinforce its position in the global energy market and maximise its petroleum resources for sustainable economic growth."