Ghana: Irregular Resident Convicted for Harboring Others

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has secured the conviction of a Nigerian national, Promise Ebuorbo, for harboring illegal migrants and remaining in the country without a permit.
The convict was arrested at Sampa Valley, Weija, together with four other Nigerian nation
als, after intelligence revealed that he had housed 10 boys in a rented apartment and facilitated their involvement in online scams, defrauding innocent individuals of substantial sums of money.
The head of Public Relations of the GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Michael Amoako-Atta, in a press statement issued in Accra on Wednesday copied The Ghanaian Times said,
following investigations and prosecution, Promise Ebuorbo was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and fined 50 penalty units.
His four accomplices were also convicted and fined 100 penalty units each.
Meanwhile, the GIS has reiterated its caution to landlords and property owners to diligently verify the immigration status of migrant tenants and offer accommodation to only legal residents.
Adding that, "failure to do so will constitute a violation of laws prohibiting the harboring of irregular migrants."
It said the GIS remained firmly committed to enforcing the nation's immigration laws and protecting the public from transnational crimes, in collaboration with sister security agencies and international partners