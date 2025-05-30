Kenya: Delays to Tobacco Bill Fuel Misinformation On Safer Nicotine Products, Experts Warn

30 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Health experts have raised alarm over delays in passing Kenya's Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, warning that regulatory stagnation is fuelling misinformation about smokeless nicotine products and hindering efforts to reduce tobacco-related harm.

Marking World Vape Day, the Harm Reduction Society called on the Senate to fast-track the Bill, which was first introduced in July 2024 but remains stalled. The proposed legislation would establish Kenya's first legal framework for products such as vapes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco, which currently operate in a regulatory vacuum.

"Vapes have been in existence for 20 years, yet we still don't have basic laws in Kenya to prevent them from being sold to under-18s," said Dr. Michael Kariuki, Secretary-General of the Harm Reduction Society. "This inaction is endangering public health by allowing misinformation to flourish."

Dr. Kariuki stressed that the lack of clear regulation is preventing adult smokers from accessing reduced-risk alternatives, which could help many transition away from cigarettes--a move backed by growing international evidence.

"In the year since the bill was first published, smokers have faced a growing barrage of misinformation about these products' safety relative to cigarettes," he added. "Smokers deserve accurate, science-based guidance--not confusion and delay."

Global Evidence Supports Harm Reduction

Studies have shown that countries with balanced regulations on nicotine alternatives--like Sweden, the UK, and New Zealand--have seen dramatic declines in smoking prevalence. In England, vaping is credited with helping over 3 million smokers quit in the last five years.

A landmark Cochrane review of over 29,000 smokers concluded that vapes are more effective in helping smokers quit than traditional nicotine replacement therapies like patches or gum.

"Kenya loses 12,000 people annually to tobacco-related diseases," said Dr. Kariuki. "We must urgently prioritize helping smokers quit. International research shows that nicotine products are among the most effective tools available."

A Call for Balanced, Protective Regulation

The Harm Reduction Society is advocating for a dual approach: protecting youth by banning underage access to nicotine products, while ensuring affordability and accessibility for adult smokers seeking to quit.

"Today, on World Vape Day, Kenya doesn't need more debate--it needs action," Dr. Kariuki concluded. "Balanced regulation will save lives, and every day of delay means more smokers are left without safer alternatives."

As the world moves toward tobacco harm reduction, the delay of Kenya's legislative process may be undermining both public health goals and smokers' rights to make informed choices based on scientific evidence.

