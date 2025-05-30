Tanzania: TDB Champions Milk Intake in Schools

Morogoro — As annual per capita milk consumption in the country remains as low as 67.5 litres--far below the recommended 200 litres--the Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB) has distributed milk to several schools in the Morogoro Region in an effort to boost the consumption of dairy products.

On Thursday, the Board, in collaboration with stakeholders, distributed milk to pupils at Mwembesongo and Kiwanja cha Ndege Primary Schools as part of the ongoing National Milk Week celebrations in the region.

This year's Milk Week is guided by the theme: "Safe Milk, Better Health and Sustainable Economy." TDB is seizing the moment to encourage the consumption of safe dairy products to support health and contribute to the national economy.

Speaking during the event, TDB Marketing Officer Mr Hamisi Kahimbi said the initiative aims to provide students with proper nutrition and promote a culture of milk consumption to support both their physical and cognitive development.

On her part, a representative from the Ministry of Education, Ms Grace Shilerimbo, urged the students to encourage their parents and guardians to provide them with milk regularly to improve their health. She emphasized the importance of milk for children's mental and physical growth.

The students expressed their appreciation to the Board for the initiative and called for its continuation to support their well-being.

According to Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB) Registrar Prof George Msalya, an increase in annual milk production to 4.01 billion litres has raised the dairy sector's contribution to the national income to 2 percent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking during the official launch of Milk Week--held nationally in Morogoro--the TDB chief noted that Tanzania's dairy industry is now valued at 3.2 trillion shillings, thanks to substantial investments supported by policy reforms.

As the industry marks this milestone, he noted that the number of households directly engaged in the entire dairy value chain has grown to over 4 million.

The Registrar encouraged further investment to enhance the sector's role in the national economy and contribute to poverty alleviation among Tanzanians.

"This sector is inclusive, as it involves both women and youth. This means many people depend on it for their livelihoods. We must continue to promote it due to its importance to both households and the national economy," he added.

For his part, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Mr Sospeter Mtwale, said that with the sector growing at a rate of 2.3 percent, expert guidance is essential to enable it to make a greater contribution to national development.