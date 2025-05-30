Tanzania Injects 3bn/ - for Shinyanga Region's Referral Hospital

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Health has tabled a 3bn/- budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year to foot the construction of a maternal and child health building at Shinyanga Referral Hospital.

Responding to a question from Special Seats MP, Dr. Christopher Mnzava, today, May 30, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma, the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Godwin Mollel, stated that the design work for the building has already been completed and the architectural drawings are ready. The next step is to identify a contractor who will officially commence the construction.

"The construction funds will be disbursed based on the contractor's payment claims," said Dr. Mollel, emphasizing that the Government is ready to implement the project promptly once the contractor procurement procedures are finalized.

The construction of this building is expected to significantly improve maternal and child health services in the Shinyanga region, as part of the government's broader strategy to enhance healthcare services across the country.