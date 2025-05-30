Tanzania Braces for Broader Clean Cooking Energy Campaign

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, is set to officially launch the National Clean Cooking Energy Communication Strategy on June 2, 2025, a key milestone in the government's broader plan to ensure that 80 percent of Tanzanians adopt clean cooking energy by 2030.

The strategy, developed by the Ministry of Energy in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and funded by the European Union (EU), includes a comprehensive National Awareness and Education Campaign aimed at promoting the use of clean cooking solutions across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dar es Salaam, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Eng. Felchesmi Mramba said the launch will also coincide with the rollout of the national campaign to educate and sensitize the public on the importance of clean cooking energy.

He also said during the event, the Ministry will also receive two vehicles to support the campaign's outreach, especially in rural areas where access and awareness remain limited.

He emphasized that the strategy focuses on raising public awareness about the health, environmental, and economic benefits of clean cooking energy.

It also seeks to drive behavioral change away from traditional fuels like charcoal and firewood, encourage private sector investment, and foster a supportive policy and regulatory environment to ensure affordable and accessible clean energy solutions for all.

To achieve its objectives, Eng. Mramba said the Ministry will deploy a variety of communication approaches, including mainstream and international media, engagement with traditional, religious, and political leaders, social media outreach, and training programs for government officials and journalists.

He said the campaign will target a wide cross-section of the population, including urban and rural communities, women, youth, and healthcare providers.