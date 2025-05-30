Tanzania to Neon Light PSG-Inter Milan Champions League Final

Dar es Salaam — AS the UEFA Champions League final between France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Italy's Inter Milan is set to take place in Munich, Germany, the international beer company Heineken said will use the epic final to promote Tanzania on a global scale.

According to Lilian Paschal Keneja, Heineken's Marketing Director, the company has sponsored three Tanzanians to travel to Munich to showcase Tanzanian culture and football at this globally renowned tournament. She explained that the initiative is designed to highlight the beauty of Tanzania through these cultural ambassadors while also offering them a chance to learn how major international events are organized.

Additionally, Heineken revealed that the final match will be broadcast live in various open-air venues across Tanzania.

Through this arrangement, football fans in the country can enjoy the final in a vibrant atmosphere, complete with drinks and unique celebrations tailored to the occasion.

Maulid Kitenge, one of the Tanzanians selected to travel to Munich, expressed his excitement about gaining firsthand experience of how large-scale events like the Champions League final are organized. He noted that the experience could help enhance the development of football and event culture in Tanzania.

The final is expected to draw billions of viewers worldwide, and Heineken's move to spotlight Tanzania during the event presents a valuable opportunity for the country to gain international exposure through the lens of sports and culture.