Tanzania: Tanapa Wins Again Quality Choice Diamond Award

Stockholm — TANZANIA National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has once again scooped the prestigious European Quality Choice Diamond award in 2025, for its highest level of tourism service provisions, elevating Tanzania's stature as a premier tourist destination.

The illustrious award, conferred by the renowned European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) on May 29, 2025, marks the sixth consecutive win for TANAPA, attesting its exemplary and all-inclusive best practices in tourism service provisions and conservation initiatives.

During a high-profile gala dinner and awards ceremony held in Stockholm, Sweden, the ESQR's Chief Executive Advisor, Mr Michael Harris, announced, "Tanzania National Parks has been bestowed with the Quality Choice Diamond Prize 2025 in recognition of its exceptional practices in conservation and tourism services."

Tanzania Ambassador to Sweden, HE Mobhare Matinyi, TANAPA Conservation Commissioner, CPA Mussa Nasoro Kuji, Southern Zonal Commander, Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner, Godwell Meing'ataki, and in charge of Quality Management system, Principal Conservation Officer, Eunice Msangi, Minister Counsellor Sweden, Mr Malik Hassan, and Personal Assistant to TANAPA Conservation Commissioner, Senior Conservation Officer, Andrew Mbai, proudly joined a get-together of global luminaries renowned for excellence in quality products and services at ESQR's opulent red-carpet reception, to receive the highly coveted annual awards.

TANAPA, among ISO 9001:2015-certified institutions in Tanzania, actively promotes sustainable tourism that enhances visitor experiences, contributes to the well-being of local communities, and supports national economic growth.

The prize not only reflects TANAPA's dedication to delivering services that meet stakeholders' expectations, but also it consistently adheres to globally recognized quality management principles, including strong customer focus, leadership, process efficiency, and continuous improvement.