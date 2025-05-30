Ghana: Azar Paint Supports Rmu's Face-Lift Project

Azar Chemical Industries Limited (Azar Paint) has donated paints and related supplies worth over GH¢250, 000 to the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra on Wednesday.

The donation, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, was in support of RMU's ongoing face-lifting project aimed at enhancing the learning environment for maritime professionals in training.

According to Mr Ebenezer Ankamah, Marketing Manager at Azar Paint, the initiative aligned with the company's commitment to quality, sustainability and development of technical skills crucial to the industry.

"This is a university that provides technical education for future maritime professionals, a vital resource for our industry. Supporting RMU is not just about giving back, but also about investing in the future of our workforce," Mr Ankamah said.

The first phase of the donation included oil paints, stabilizers, turpentine and other essential materials.

Additionally, Azar Paint's own personnel would be involved in the refurbishment exercise, expected to be completed within a week.

Meanwhile, a second batch of painting supplies has been scheduled to be delivered in the coming days, with the next phase set for completion within 15 days.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., expressed his gratitude to Azar Paint for the generous support, noting that the donation would be used to paint the Nautical Science and Marine Engineering buildings.

"This contribution comes at a crucial time, as we prepare for our upcoming Board of Governors Meeting and Congregation. It will help beautify our campus and reflect the professional standards we uphold," Dr Brooks stated.

He underscored the importance of strong partnerships between industry and academia, and called on other corporate organisations to emulate Azar Paint's kind gesture in supporting the growth of the maritime and allied industries.

RMU also acknowledged the government's efforts in advancing education and called for continued collaboration across sectors in order to drive sustainable development in maritime education.