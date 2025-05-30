Entebbe, May 28, 2025 (SUNA) - The summit of heads of state signatories to the Framework for the Revival of Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Region, held in Entebbe, Uganda, adopted a special clause in its final statement entitled "Solidarity with Sudan," marking a new victory for Sudanese diplomacy.

The statement affirmed support for the Sudanese government's roadmap to end the crisis and achieve peace and democratic transition. It emphasized Sudan's sovereignty and rejected any solutions imposed from abroad. It also called for strengthening regional cooperation to secure borders, stem the flow of weapons and mercenaries, and prevent support for militias.

The summit urged international community to pressure the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to comply with Security Council Resolution 2736 and end the siege of El-Fashir, while reaffirming the principle of non-aggression between states. The statement also condemned any foreign interference in Sudan, particularly by parties that provide full support to the outlawed armed militia.

Sudan participated in the summit with an official delegation headed by Malik Agar, Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), including Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation conveyed Sudan's position rejecting the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) aggression against Sudan through its sponsorship and support of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Sudan also called on countries and regional and international organizations to work diligently to halt all forms of military, logistical, and political support provided by the UAE and other countries to the terrorist militia.