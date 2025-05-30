Sudan: Kabashi Affirms Government's Commitment to Overcoming Challenges Facing West Kordofan

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Supervisor the States of Kordofan, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, affirmed the government's commitment to overcoming the obstacles and challenges facing West Kordofan State.

During his meeting on Wednesday with Maj. Gen (Ret.) Mohamed Adam Mohamed Gaid, Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, TSC member was briefed on the overall security, service, and humanitarian situation in the state, as well as the efforts being made to achieve security and stability and provide essential services to citizens.

For his part, the Wali of Western Korfaffirmed that the city of Al-Nuhud, which has remained steadfast in the face of attacks by the rebel terrorist militia, will become the gateway to major victories in Darfur.

The governor heralded the return of Al-Fula to the nation's fold, pointing to the violations committed by the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia against civilians, including the looting of their property and the destruction of the state's infrastructure. He noted the displacement of citizens as a result of these violations.