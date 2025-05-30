Central Africa: Agar Takes Part in Regional Mechanism for Monitoring the Framework Agreement On Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region's Meetings

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Agar, participated in the meetings of the Regional Mechanism for Monitoring the Framework Agreement on Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region, held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The meeting was chaired by Ugandan President and current Chairperson of the Mechanism, Yoweri Museveni.

In a press statement, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, explained that the Mechanism discussed the overall situation in the region, particularly Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

His Excellency said that the summit issued a comprehensive statement containing (31) paragraphs, including two paragraphs on Sudan.

In its final statement, the summit expressed its solidarity with the Sudanese people in the war waged by the rebel militia.

Ambassador Al-Fadil explained that the statement referred to the rebel militia as a "militia" for the first time, which is unusual in regional and international statements.

The Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that the summit also declared its rejection of foreign interference in Sudanese affairs, as well as the need to stop the smuggling and transfer of weapons and mercenaries to Sudan and to halt the targeting of Sudanese facilities and cities with drones.

The statement called on the militia to end the siege of El-Fashir in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2736.

Ambassador Al-Fadil stated that TSC Vice-President would hold several meetings on the sidelines of the summit with his counterparts and heads of delegations to discuss issues related to Sudan's peace and security and solidarity.