Central Africa: Agar Takes Part in Regional Mechanism for Monitoring the Framework Agreement On Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region's Meetings

29 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Agar, participated in the meetings of the Regional Mechanism for Monitoring the Framework Agreement on Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region, held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The meeting was chaired by Ugandan President and current Chairperson of the Mechanism, Yoweri Museveni.

In a press statement, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, explained that the Mechanism discussed the overall situation in the region, particularly Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

His Excellency said that the summit issued a comprehensive statement containing (31) paragraphs, including two paragraphs on Sudan.

In its final statement, the summit expressed its solidarity with the Sudanese people in the war waged by the rebel militia.

Ambassador Al-Fadil explained that the statement referred to the rebel militia as a "militia" for the first time, which is unusual in regional and international statements.

The Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that the summit also declared its rejection of foreign interference in Sudanese affairs, as well as the need to stop the smuggling and transfer of weapons and mercenaries to Sudan and to halt the targeting of Sudanese facilities and cities with drones.

The statement called on the militia to end the siege of El-Fashir in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2736.

Ambassador Al-Fadil stated that TSC Vice-President would hold several meetings on the sidelines of the summit with his counterparts and heads of delegations to discuss issues related to Sudan's peace and security and solidarity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.