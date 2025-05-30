Sudan: TSC President Receives Message From President of Central African Republic

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, received a verbal message on Wednesday from President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

This came during his meeting today with a delegation from the Central African Intelligence Service, headed by the Advisor to the President and Director of the Central African Intelligence Service, General Henri Wanzine, in the presence of the Director of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal.

The meeting addressed the progress of bilateral relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to issues of mutual interest.