South Africa: Verdict in Former Stellenbosch Student Racism Case Calls for Reflection On South African Values in Universities

press release

- The Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries has noted the not-guilty verdict in the case of former Stellenbosch University student Mr Theuns du Toit.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Makhi Feni, said the verdict is a reflection on the university and its apparent failure to deal decisively with racism. Mr Feni said: "Some universities seek to scapegoat institutionalised racism on young white students who otherwise should enjoy youthfulness and campus life. University should be an integration centre, where a culture of study and excellence are enforced on all."

He said this was a clear case of drunkness and misbehaving youth, which should be condemned. "Now we sitting with a polarising court ruling that the university should have handled with care with correctly aggregated sanctioning."

He added: "From what we are hearing, racism at SU should be pinned on old white lecturers who refuse point-blank to grade Black South Africans correctly so that they are too frustrated at the point of undertaking doctoral and post-doctoral studies." Mr du Toit was expelled from the university for urinating on the books of a black student after a night of drinking.

Mr Feni said Stellenbosch University and many others need to reflect on the currently ongoing debate about foreign nationals getting preference to post graduate studies, junior lectureship, research opportunities and professorship. "The indication, which is backed up by evidence at many institutions, is that even managerial positions are being awarded to foreign nationals. Transformation in South Africa will happen and the correct beneficiaries should benefit," Mr Feni said.

Exclusionary practices, including language use, should also be addressed. "Student populations must reflect that these universities are South African; surely that cannot be too much to ask for," emphasised Mr Feni.

Mr Feni continued: "The not-guilty verdict is a warning call on society to reflect on values of South Africanness at universities and their willingness to transform. We have failed to live up to the South African dream. All universities must work hard to be relevant to communities and advance transformation."