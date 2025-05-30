Rwanda: I Am Hip Hop Festival to Return in July

29 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

After a successful maiden edition in 2024, Rwanda's all hip hop event "I A m Hip Hop Festival," is back in Kigali.

Taking place from July 4-5 at the Institut Français du Rwanda in Kigali, this year's edition promises an unforgettable celebration of hip-hop culture.

Organized by Green Ferry Music, Kigali's renowned record label known to have played a big role in shaping young hip hop stars, the festival is the only one of its kind in Rwanda, offering a unique mix of live concerts, breakdancing battles, graffiti showcases, DJ sets, streetwear exhibitions, and pop-up shops among others.

The festival roots date back in 2017 when it started as a series of concerts around Kigali and, in over eight seasons, it grew into a major cultural movement, giving local artistes a platform to showcase their talent and gain recognition.

"As the festival returns, we will continue to celebrate hip-hop culture and its profound impact on our community. By bringing together hip-hop artists, breakdancers, graffiti artists, DJs, streetwear vendors, and hip-hop enthusiasts, we hope to continue to create a dynamic and engaging event that entertains, educates, and inspires," says Green Ferry Music management.

"We plan to showcase this vibrant and diverse hip-hop scene in Rwanda annually."

The management further indicated that attendees should also expect to discover other aspects of hip-hop creativity and that attending the festival will not only support local creative but also help it grow and gain recognition as a prominent hip-hop event in Rwanda and the region.

Over two action-packed days, fans will get to witness performances from both well-known and rising artists, along with all the creative energy that makes hip-hop such a dynamic culture.

Tickets, lineup, and the full program will be available soon, according to organizers.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.