Rwanda: I Am Hip Hop Festival to Return in July

After a successful maiden edition in 2024, Rwanda's all hip hop event "I A m Hip Hop Festival," is back in Kigali.

Taking place from July 4-5 at the Institut Français du Rwanda in Kigali, this year's edition promises an unforgettable celebration of hip-hop culture.

Organized by Green Ferry Music, Kigali's renowned record label known to have played a big role in shaping young hip hop stars, the festival is the only one of its kind in Rwanda, offering a unique mix of live concerts, breakdancing battles, graffiti showcases, DJ sets, streetwear exhibitions, and pop-up shops among others.

The festival roots date back in 2017 when it started as a series of concerts around Kigali and, in over eight seasons, it grew into a major cultural movement, giving local artistes a platform to showcase their talent and gain recognition.

"As the festival returns, we will continue to celebrate hip-hop culture and its profound impact on our community. By bringing together hip-hop artists, breakdancers, graffiti artists, DJs, streetwear vendors, and hip-hop enthusiasts, we hope to continue to create a dynamic and engaging event that entertains, educates, and inspires," says Green Ferry Music management.

"We plan to showcase this vibrant and diverse hip-hop scene in Rwanda annually."

The management further indicated that attendees should also expect to discover other aspects of hip-hop creativity and that attending the festival will not only support local creative but also help it grow and gain recognition as a prominent hip-hop event in Rwanda and the region.

Over two action-packed days, fans will get to witness performances from both well-known and rising artists, along with all the creative energy that makes hip-hop such a dynamic culture.

Tickets, lineup, and the full program will be available soon, according to organizers.