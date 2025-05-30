Rwanda: How Genocide Fugitives Use Illicit Wealth to Evade Justice

Ramadhan Muhire, a Rwandan fugitive wanted for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is living freely in Zimbabwe, reportedly shielded by a few members of the ruling elite in Harare.

A recent investigation by a Zimbabwean media outlet revealed that Muhire, along with other genocide fugitives have established close ties with influential figures, allegedly using bribes to secure protection over the years.

Muhire, who runs a successful business in the southern African country, is a former member of the Interahamwe militia and a previous story by The New Times links him to massacres in eastern Rwanda.

ALSO READ: Where are the 1,100 Genocide fugitives?

Originally from Nyagasozi in Birenga, now known as Amahoro Village in Nyaruvumu Sector, Rukira Cell, Ngoma District, Muhire has long evaded justice, despite being one of the wanted genocide suspects.

Just before the Genocide, he worked as a driver, but known to be a violent extremist in the then Kibungo prefecture.

He underwent military training and was among the first people to participate in the killings, according to a survivor who lived in his neighbourhood, who talked to The New Times in 2020.

After the Genocide, he fled to Tanzania, after which he is believed to have relocated to Malawi and finally settled in Zimbabwe where he set up businesses and accumulated assets.

ALSO READ: Ibuka warns genocide fugitives using bribes to target survivors

An investigative story published last week by The News Hawks, a Zimbabwean media house that participated in the UN's probe into Protais Mpiranya, a top genocidaire who hid in Zimbabwe for decades until his death, shows that Muhire and a number of other fugitives have built strong networks in Zimbabwe and infiltrated the country's system for security and political reasons.

The News Hawks also reports that the group made money through a network of wholesale and retail business activities that are mostly in downtown Harare and also dotted across the city's high-density suburbs.

Zimbabwean Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe was quoted by the publication saying he was unaware of Muhire's identity, his role in the genocide and whereabouts.

"I am not aware of this. I am hearing this for the first time, I don't even know this person," Kazembe said.

The New Times reached out to Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary of the Zimbabwean Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, for comment on the claims regarding such Rwandan refugees, but he did not respond to our questions.

ALSO READ: Genocide fugitive who 'lied his way into the US' arrested after decades of immigration deception

We also reached out to Faustin Nkusi, the Spokesperson of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), but he didn't respond either.

Though it is understood that it is not the Zimbabwean government that is protecting such individuals, there are key officials in major institutions that are being bribed into protecting them and advancing their interests.

The Zimbabwean media reports that some among them now brag that they have captured key institutions in Zimbabwe such as immigration, the Central Intelligence Organisation, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to protect and further their interests.

A number of them have also fraudulently acquired Zimbabwean citizenship and embedded themselves in local communities. For example, The News Hawks claims that Muhire paid up to US$500 000 to acquire citizenship to protect his personal and business interests.

His assets and businesses are said to be worth $20million. The investigative story says he was connected with Mpiranya and one Sheikh Asumani who fled to Europe after the death of his close friend (Mpiranya) in Zimbabwe.

Sources say that Muhire's group is composed of individuals including Damascene Matyazo, a Rwandan national who lied that he was Burundian in order to acquire a refugee status, and others like Desire Safari and Patrice Ngono and Valens Kubanza who all claimed to have originated from Malawi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another Rwandan identified by the investigation is Eugene Habyarimana, an ex-military officer in the previous regime and Felix Ndikumwenimana who both claimed to be natives of DR Congo.

Others who lied to have fled from DR Congo are Parfait Habimana, Jean Claude Hakizimana and Augustin Muragijimana. The others mentioned in the report are Henry Ingabire, a lawyer, Faustin Barame, and Evode Nsanzuwera, a self-declared leader of the refugee community.

They are all enjoying their freedom in Zimbabwe and from where they continue to mobilise support for subversive activities against Rwanda, especially through directly supporting the FDLR, a terror group that operates out of DR Congo.

It is also alleged that the same group is lately using the networks they have created to frustrate bilateral efforts aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Southern Africa has for long been a hub for genocide fugitives many of them have been on a wanted list of indicted individuals wanted for their role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.