Rwanda: Who Makes the Cut in RPL Team of the Season?

The 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League season came to an end on Wednesday, May 28, leaving APR FC crowned champions while Vision FC and Muhazi United were relegated to the second tier league.

The just-concluded league campaign was filled with excitement, breathtaking performances, controversies and classic goals among many moments worth a relive.

Some of the players stood up and fired in all angles to taking their teams to the highest position the finished the season standing. Their outputs can be rated as remarkable for they performed beyond expectations.

Times Sport presents to you the ultimate Rwanda Premier League team of season.

Goalkeeper: Nicolas Sebwato (Mukura Victory Sports)

The veteran Ugandan goalkeeper was superb between the post this season, keeping a host of clean sheets notably against the big teams.

Sebwato was in his elements against the likes of APR FC and Police FC in Huye, just like he did against Rayon Sports in Kigali, just mention a few of his top performances of the season.

Above all, he turned from shot stopper to provided two crucial assists this season. His long range kick for Boateng Mensah to finish in the 2-0 win over Police FC in Huye earned plaudits from his coach and pundits alike.

Defenders

Gilbert Byiringiro (APR FC)

Byiringiro understood the assignment in his debut season at champions. The youngster signed from Marines and was quickly integrated into APR starting lineup.

Some predicted that he would find it difficult to fill the shoes of Fitina Omborenga who at the time crossed over to Rayon Sports. However, it didn't take him time to adapt.

He may not be that offensive minded like his Omborenga but Byiringiro defends gallantly and he can also attack by sending in crosses.

He has been ever present in the APR set up and had an excellent maiden season.

Claude Niyomugabo (APR FC)

Niyomugabo is not only see as the leader but one of those players who set up the tempo of the game from the back.

His accelerating pace down the left flanks and his ability to get into dangerous areas helped APR tremendously this season.

Omar Gning (Rayon Sports)

The Senegalese centre back was the pivot at the back of the Blues and he hardly put a foot wrong. He always made sure he got the job done.

Gning knows when to tackle and when to attack.

Clement Niyigena (APR FC)

The Rwandan center back had yet another great season for APR. He was the master in the heart of their defense and controlled the game from the back.

He scored three goals this season including a stunning volley at Kigali Pele Stadium as APR came from 2-0 down to beat Mukura 4-2.

Midfielders

Joseph Sackey (Muhazi United)

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder had a fairly brilliant season and was the standout player for Muhazi United despite ending the season in relegation.

Sackey scored four goals and provided three assists this season. He would show up in big games especially against Rayon Sports in Kigali where he controlled the midfield to perfection.

His stunning 40-yard volley against Bugesera FC in Nyamata could easily win the goal of the season award.

Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC)

The APR assistant captain was a delight to watch as he bossed his team's midfield. He was either used as a central or attacking midfielder.

Ruboneka assisted a couple of goals scored by Ouatarra in the second round. He also turned from assist maker to goalscorer, Ruboneka came sharp into final day of the season to score a hat trick against Musanze FC as APR FC emerged victorious.

Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports)

Muhire already had 11 assists to his name at the end of the first round of the league campaign.

As flamboyant, intelligent and technical as he is, Muhire's greatest asset is his passing where he primarily feeds the attackers to score.

Attack

Djibril Ouatarra (APR FC)

APR signed the Burkinabe striker in January hoping that solves their striking woes. Ouattara has already showed doubters what a master signing he is.

He netted 12 goals in his 15 appearances throughout the second round of the league. The strange thing is that he most of the times doesn't even play as a central striker as he attacks from the wings.

Umar Abba (Bugesera FC)

The Nigerian striker has scored 17 goals in the league to finish the campaign as the top scorer.

Abba may not be a skillful forward but his positioning is excellent especially inside the penalty box and you underrate him at your own peril.

To score 17 goals for a team which was battling relegation at a point this season is worth praising.

The Senegalese striker may have probably doubled his 13 goals, had it not been a nasty knee injury against Amagaju in February which ended his season.

Ngagne is a typical centre forward and once he receives the decent balls, he sends the ball into the net.

He was at the top of the golden boot race even after getting injured in week 17. It took Abba 10 games to dethrone Ngagne.

Coach

Robertinho Oliveira (Rayon Sports)

The Brazilian tactician went 14 games unbeaten before being stopped by Mukura Victory Sports at Huye.

Under Robertinho, Rayon played beautiful football and dominated teams including champions APR. Though he was dismissed with few months to end the season, he proved that he knows the job.

Rwanda Premier League team of the season:

Goalkeeper: Nicholas Sebwato

Defenders: Gilbert Byiringiro, Omar Gning, Claude Niyomugabo, Clement Niyigena

Midfield: Bosco Ruboneka, Kevin Muhire, Josep Sackey

Attack: Djibril Ouattara, Fall Ngagne and Umar Abba