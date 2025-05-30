Zimbabwe: ZWG Annual Inflation Rate Hits 92,1 Percent

The local ZWG inflation rate has surged to 92,1% amid grave concerns by the industry for authorities to contain the rates.

Data published by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) this week revealed that annual inflation, which stood at 85% last month, surged by 7% in the month of May 2025.

"The ZWG month-on-month inflation rate was 0.9 percent in May 2025, gaining 0.3 percentage points on the April 2025 rate of 0.6 percent. The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of May 2025, as measured by the all-items ZWG Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 92.1%," the statistics agency said.

Last month, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries said the high ZWG inflation largely reflects cumulative shocks that drove month-on-month inflation in 2024. The industry grouping said a significant factor was the September 2024 exchange rate devaluation, which substantially increased the ZiG Consumer Price Index (CPI) and, in turn, elevated annual inflation compared to April 2024 levels.

The industry body said high ZWG annual inflation poses challenges for businesses, particularly due to its impact on interest rates.

Zimstat said the weighted month-on-month inflation rate was 0.0 percent in May 2025, shedding 0.3 percentage points on the April 2025 rate of 0.3 percent while the weighted year-on-year inflation rate for May 2025 as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 26.9 percent.

"The USD month-on-month inflation rate was -0.3 percent in May 2025, shedding 0.5 percentage points on the April 2025 rate of 0.2 percent. The USD year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of May 2025, as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 13.9 percent," said Zimstat.