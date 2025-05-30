Zimbabwe: Chevrons to Play Proteas in Battle of Limpopo Test Match

Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team will in June face neighbours South Africa at Queens Sports Club in a two-Test match series dubbed the 'Battle of Limpopo'.

The first series is scheduled will start on June 28 to July 2, while the second one will be played from July 6 to 10.

Chevrons' upcoming series against Proteas comes on the back of an innings and 45 runs defeat against England in a historical Test match, which was played at Trent Bridge.

Zimbabwe's Test match against South Africa will mark the third Test for the Chevrons this year, following two Test encounters against Bangladesh in April and England in May.

Zimbabwe and South Africa's last Test meeting was a single-match encounter played at Port Elizabeth in 2017, which the host won by 120 runs.

Chevrons' two-match series against South Africa will be used as a build-up to another two-test match series against New Zealand, which is set to tour Zimbabwe at the end of July.