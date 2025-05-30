Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Malaba Challenges Judicial Aspirants On Tech Competence As Courts Adopt Iecms

Chief Justice Luke Malaba on Wednesday encouraged the judicial officers to embrace technological advancements.

Malaba said individuals lacking basic computer skills have no place in Zimbabwe's judiciary at a time when the world is evolving technologically.

This urgent call for proficiency arose during the ongoing public interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for candidates vying for the post of Labour Court judges.

The JSC has implemented the internet-based Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), designed to streamline the digital management of court cases.

To effectively utilise this system, users must possess devices such as laptops, computers, tablets, and smartphones, along with reliable internet access.

They must also complete a registration process and receive adequate training on the IECMS platform.

Malaba's scrutiny fell on local lawyer Joseph Masango, who was applying for the Labour Court judge position.

The Chief Justice criticised Masango's apparent lack of initiative in keeping up with necessary skills, revealing that he had scored a zero on a test integral to the selection process.

When Malaba inquired about Masango's computer literacy, the lawyer confidently affirmed his ability.

However, when confronted with his test score, Masango attributed his failure to a lack of experience with IECMS, as his cases had not reached higher courts.

"IECMS is now a critical component in the justice system. How can you be a law officer without knowledge of using IECMS, especially since it was introduced back in 2022?" Malaba remarked.

"You can't pursue such a post when you score zero in a crucial test meant to prepare you for this role. All lawyers should know how to use the IECMS."

He continued to express his disappointment, saying, "There is a component of laxity in you... Your attitude toward IECMS is worrying. We cannot understand why a senior lawyer like you doesn't know these things or seems indifferent to the changes occurring not just in Zimbabwe's judicial space but globally."

In response, Masango vowed to amend his approach if granted the position.

"I will never do that again. If I am given the post, I will change that attitude and put my all into this job," he said.

"My CV shows that I have not been stagnant; I've received promotions because my supervisors were satisfied with my performance. If there was laxity in my work, clients would have reported me to the Law Society. I'm a go-getter, and I adhere to ethical conduct."

The JSC is interviewing 28 candidates who are competing for eight positions on the Labour Court bench. The process began on Tuesday. Initially, the commission received 53 nominations, but following a review, six submissions were invalidated, and two were withdrawn.

On April 14, 2025, 45 candidates participated in the first-level examination, with 28 qualifying for the final interviews.

The panel of interviewers includes Malaba, his deputy, Elizabeth Gwaunza, Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza, Judge President Mary Zimba Dube, and Chief Magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti, among others.