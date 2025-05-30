Zimbabwe: Mukushi Lands Top Posts At Absa Botswana

TOP financial services provider, ABSA Bank Botswana Limited, has appointed Kudakwashe Mukushi as Executive Director and Finance Director.

The appointment is with effect from 1 June 2025

"Post a rigorous recruitment process, the company's board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Kudakwashe Mukushi as Finance Director and Executive Director of the Company with effect. His appointment as an Executive Director is subject to the conclusion of the favourable voting of shareholders at the Company's 40th Annual General Meeting," reads a notice by the Botswana Stock Exchange.

Mukushi is a seasoned financial services executive with over twenty-three years of advancing leadership roles and expertise in financial strategy, corporate governance, and investment management within the insurance, pensions, and other financial services sectors across Southern Africa.

He is well-versed in capital management, financial reporting under IFRS, stakeholder engagement, and investment management. He also brings strategic leadership experience as a Chief Financial Officer in large and publicly listed organisations, where he was responsible for overseeing the finance, risk and compliance functions, among other key deliverables.

Mukushi has also served as a Non-Executive Director on numerous boards across Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia, frequently chairing audit and investment committees. His board experience spans across asset management, insurance, banking, and consulting sectors.

He is a CFA Charter holder (CFA Institute United States of America), a Fellow of both the Association of Chartered Accountants and Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a graduate of Harvard Business School's Senior Executive Program for Africa.

He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting (Solusi University, Zimbabwe).

"On behalf of Management, Employees and Stakeholders of the Company, the Board welcomes Kudakwashe into this new role and is confident that his wealth of experience will inspire further delivery of the Company's ambitions and resolve to provide shareholder value and contribute to the communities in which we operate," wrote ABSA Botswana.