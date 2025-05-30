Nigeria: Raducanu Outclassed By Swiatek At French Open

Emma Raducanu's miserable record against Iga Swiatek continued as she was outclassed by the defending champion in their French Open second-round meeting.

The British number two was beaten 6-1 6-2 on the Paris clay and has now lost all five of her matches against the five-time Grand Slam winner.

It was another reminder of the gulf that still exists between 41st-ranked Raducanu and the leading players on the WTA Tour.

After being unable to convert a break point in the second game, 22-year-old Raducanu quickly lost her way as fifth seed Swiatek rattled off five games in a row.

Raducanu's second serve was placed under serious pressure and her groundstrokes became increasingly ragged as the 23-year-old from Poland secured the opening set in 35 minutes.