Nigeria: Reps Pass N1.814trn FCT Budget

The House of Representatives has passed the N1.814 trillion budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the 2025 fiscal year.

The budget was passed after the presentation of its report by the chairman, House Committee on FCT, Rep. Mukhtar Betara at the plenary on Wednesday.

The budget was, however, increased by N30.2 billion from the N1.783 trillion presented to the House by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President had presented the FCT budget for consideration and passage in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, and read on Tuesday, May 13.