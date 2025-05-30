Nigeria: Reps Pass N1.814trn FCT Budget

29 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The House of Representatives has passed the N1.814 trillion budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the 2025 fiscal year.

The budget was passed after the presentation of its report by the chairman, House Committee on FCT, Rep. Mukhtar Betara at the plenary on Wednesday.

The budget was, however, increased by N30.2 billion from the N1.783 trillion presented to the House by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President had presented the FCT budget for consideration and passage in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, and read on Tuesday, May 13.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.