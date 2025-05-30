Nigeria: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Crash On Nyanya Bridge

One person has reportedly been killed in an auto crash that occurred on the Nyanya bridge, near Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Two others are said to be responding to treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Search and Rescue Team of the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) said the victims, who were members of the same family, were said to be standing by the roadside when the accident occurred.

"The accident occurred at about 6.30pm when a truck carrying beverages experienced brake failure and rammed into other vehicles on the bridge until it collided with a construction company truck. The drivers of both trucks were unhurt.

"A female customs officer whose vehicle was crushed escaped unhurt," the department said.

Reacting, the Ag Director-General of FEMD, Engr Abdulrahman Mohammed, appealed to motorists to exercise caution while on the roads.