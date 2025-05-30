Nigeria/Ghana: Super Eagles Edge Ghana 2-1 in Unity Cup Showdown

Following an electrifying Caribbean clash that opened the Unity Cup on Tuesday, West African rivals Ghana and Nigeria delivered their own spectacle yesterday. The Super Eagles emerged victorious with a thrilling 2-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

Fielding a more experienced squad featuring several Nigeria Premier Football League players, Nigeria took early control against a youthful and less seasoned Ghanaian side.

Remo Stars right-back Sodiq Ismaila made an instant impact in the 14th minute, bursting down the right flank and delivering a pinpoint cross. As Ghana defender Michael Simpson lost his footing, Cyriel Dessers calmly collected the ball and slotted it past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to open the scoring.

Simpson's troubles continued shortly after. A dangerous free-kick delivery from Samuel Chukwueze on the right was mishandled by Simpson, whose attempted intervention redirected the ball into his own net, doubling Nigeria's lead.

Ghana returned from the break with renewed energy and composure. Debutant winger Christopher Bonsu Baah caused problems for Nigeria's backline, supported by halftime substitutes Caleb Yirenkyi--a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy--and Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

It was Thomas-Asante who pulled one back for the Black Stars in the 70th minute. A long ball from the back launched an attack down the left, with Ebenezer Annan delivering a superb cross for the onrushing forward, who expertly volleyed past Stanley Nwabali.

Despite Ghana's late push for an equalizer, Nigeria held firm to secure the win. The Super Eagles will face Jamaica in the final on Saturday, while Ghana will battle Trinidad & Tobago in the third-place match--both fixtures set to take place at the same venue.

The Reggae Boyz, now managed by Steve McClaren, came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night with Richard King scoring from the penalty spot deep into injury time to seal a dramatic 3-2 win.