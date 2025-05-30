Nigeria: Team Ogun Athletes Protest Delayed Allowances At NSF

Athletes representing Team Ogun at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival yesterday staged a protest at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, where they are being accommodated.

The protest, sparked by delayed payment of allowances, saw athletes block the university's main gate, halting movement and preventing teams from accessing competition venues for events scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

The protest caused a significant traffic gridlock in the surrounding area and disrupted several events. Athletes, speaking anonymously, had vowed not to back down until their allowances were paid.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had earlier pledged N2.5 million for each gold medalist, N1.5 million for silver, and N1 million for bronze medalists from Ogun.

Despite multiple appeals from officials, the athletes remained resolute until around 1 p.m., when they finally reopened the gates following assurances from the government.

Buses carrying athletes to various competition venues had been stranded for hours, while events at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto and Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja were delayed.

Following the disruption, the Ogun State Government began disbursing the delayed allowances. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, expressed disappointment, describing the protest as unfortunate and premature. He emphasized the government's commitment to athlete welfare, assuring that payment had commenced and some athletes had received alerts.

As of the latest update, Team Ogun ranks third on the medal table with 53 gold, 44 silver, and 52 bronze medals. The festival, themed Gateway Games 2024, began on May 16 and will conclude on Friday.