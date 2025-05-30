Nigeria: Team Ogun Athletes Protest Delayed Allowances At NSF

29 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Athletes representing Team Ogun at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival yesterday staged a protest at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, where they are being accommodated.

The protest, sparked by delayed payment of allowances, saw athletes block the university's main gate, halting movement and preventing teams from accessing competition venues for events scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

The protest caused a significant traffic gridlock in the surrounding area and disrupted several events. Athletes, speaking anonymously, had vowed not to back down until their allowances were paid.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had earlier pledged N2.5 million for each gold medalist, N1.5 million for silver, and N1 million for bronze medalists from Ogun.

Despite multiple appeals from officials, the athletes remained resolute until around 1 p.m., when they finally reopened the gates following assurances from the government.

Buses carrying athletes to various competition venues had been stranded for hours, while events at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto and Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja were delayed.

Following the disruption, the Ogun State Government began disbursing the delayed allowances. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, expressed disappointment, describing the protest as unfortunate and premature. He emphasized the government's commitment to athlete welfare, assuring that payment had commenced and some athletes had received alerts.

As of the latest update, Team Ogun ranks third on the medal table with 53 gold, 44 silver, and 52 bronze medals. The festival, themed Gateway Games 2024, began on May 16 and will conclude on Friday.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.