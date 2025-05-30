Nigeria: Adamawa Schools Storm Into Milo Basketball National Finals

Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, and Government Secondary School, Numan in Adamawa have secured the tickets to represent the Savannah Conference at the national finals of the 25th MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship in Lagos.

The national finals is scheduled to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos from June 20 to 27, 2025.

The qualified schools won both the titles in the male and female categories of the regional competition, scaling through teams from Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Zamfara, Gombe, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa at and the host Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

In the girls' final, Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, delivered a dominant performance winning 75 to 33 over Ahmadiyya Secondary School, Kano State.

Also, the boys' finals saw a thrilling encounter as Government Secondary School, Numan defeated Kano's Ahmadiyya Secondary School. 71 to 45.

Purami Dickson of Government Girls Secondary School was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the girls' category.

Elated she described the feat as realisation of her dream, attributing the victory to team work.

"I am overjoyed. It's a dream come true. I thank God, my teammates, and MILO for this opportunity. It's a moment I will never forget," she said.

In the boys' category, MVP Joseph Albert Vandu of Boys Grammar School, Adamawa, reflected on the tournament, expressing joy to win the award.

"This means everything to me. I've always dreamed of being the MVP, and I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches. Thank you, MILO."

Orabuche Ifeanyinchukwu, Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, represented by the Category Development Executive, Charles Ikpe, emphasized on the impact of the tournament.

"For 25 years, MILO has remained committed to grooming young talent and reinforcing lifelong values through sports. At Nestlé, we believe that the grit you learn in sport stays with you for life. Through this championship, we are not just building basketball stars, we are building future leaders," she said.