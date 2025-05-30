Tanzania: 3.2tri/ - Worth Dairy Sector Contributes 2pc to Economy

29 May 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Morogoro — An increase in annual milk production to 4.01 billion litres has raised the dairy sector's contribution to the national income to 2 percent.

Speaking during the official launch of Milk Week in Morogoro yesterday, Dairy Board Registrar Prof George Msalya said the dairy industry is now valued at 3.2tri/-, thanks to substantial investments backed by policy reforms.

As the industry marks this milestone, he noted that the number of households directly engaged in the entire dairy value chain has grown to over 4 million.

The registrar encouraged further investment to enhance the sector's role in the national economy and contribute to poverty alleviation among Tanzanians.

"This sector is inclusive as it involves both women and youth. This means many people depend on it for their livelihoods. We must continue to promote it due to its importance to both households and the national economy," he added.

For his part, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Mr Sospeter Mtwale, said that with the sector growing at a rate of 2.3 percent, expert guidance is essential to enable it to make a greater contribution to national development.

He expressed concern that some professionals in the field are not fully playing their part in advancing the sector.

The Deputy Ps called on regional and district livestock extension officers and milk inspectors to visit the exhibitions at Zimamoto Grounds in Morogoro, where National Milk Week is being celebrated, to learn about modern technologies on display.

"Milk inspectors must drive the sector's growth by ensuring milk is produced in safe environments that guarantee quality outputs capable of contributing meaningfully to the national income," he emphasized.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner Adam Malima has instructed all District Commissioners and Directors of Local Government Authorities in the region to ensure that both large- and small-scale livestock keepers, as well as livestock experts, actively participate in the ongoing Milk Week activities. The aim is for them to gain essential knowledge in livestock farming that will help transform the sector.

Malinyi District Commissioner Sebastian Waryuba, who represented the Morogoro RC at the well-attended event, stressed that stakeholder participation will provide access to modern livestock farming practices, production techniques, veterinary services, and market linkages, all of which are crucial for enhancing the dairy industry.

