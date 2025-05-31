Rwanda: Ngwabije Joins French Lower Tier Side Dieppe On One-Year Deal

Rwanda international Bryan Clovis Ngwabije has signed a one-year deal with newly promoted French fourth tier side FC Dieppe.

Ngwabije, 26, played for Blois Foot 41 in the same division during the just-concluded season where he made 25 league appearances. His side finished 6th with 40 points.

The towering centre-back is expected to bring stability at the back of FC Dieppe as they hope to make a big impact in the fourth league.

Ngwabije started his career at Olympique Lyonnais U19 and has gone on to feature for teams including Andrezieux, Guingamp, SC Lyon and Blois Foot 41.

He made his international football debut for Rwanda on June 4, 2021 in a friendly match against Central Africa. His latest call-up in Adel Amrouche's squad for Algeria clash in a friendly match in Brida on June 9 will be his fourth selection overall.