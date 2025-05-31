It's Not Every Day That a Hip — hop pioneer decides to trade the streets of Brooklyn for the hills of Rwanda, but that is exactly what legendary U.S. rapper and storyteller Dana Dane and his wife, Tana Session, have done.

The couple currently lives on the scenic hill of Rebero, where they are settling into their new life in Rwanda and Africa after deciding to relocate from the U.S. Dana is now looking to pursue his craft in the film industry, while Tana focuses on the legal field.

Perhaps many who bump into him on the boulevards of the leafy, hilly suburb in Kicukiro District might not recognise him, but Dana Dane is one of the legendary U.S. hip-hop artists, known for his iconic tracks like; Nightmares and Cinderfella.

In a sit-down interview with The New Times, the artiste and creator spoke about his journey and how he prefers to call himself a "hip-hop icon" rather than a "legend," as many refer to him.

"I don't like to say 'legend'--that sounds too old--but I've been in the game a long time. I'm from Brooklyn, New York. That's where it all started," he says, sharing a bit of his background and a career that has spanned decades.

Back in the U.S., Dana Dane, real name Dana McCleese, is a household name. He grew up in the same neighbourhood as legendary hip-hop icons like Slick Rick and many others whose names still ring big bells in the music industry today.

"We went to high school together--LaGuardia," Dane says, referring to the famous performing arts school where he started his career doing hip-hop and graffiti art.

"I was more known in school because I used to rap in the lunchroom and on the block. People knew me before they knew Rick. But then, Rick went and did his thing with Doug E. Fresh, and boom--he blew up," he says.

ALSO READ: From Wall Street to Kigali: A couple's quest for financial freedom and global impact

At that time, Dane came to be known for the song Dana Dane with Fame, which featured a British accent similar to Slick Rick's, leading some to believe he was copying him--but he was not.

"We just came from the same circle," says Dane. Later, he dropped Nightmares, Cinderfella, and a few other tracks that went on to become hits.

"I was one of the first rappers to go gold on Profile Records. Back then, we didn't have the internet, social media, or YouTube," recalls Dane, who, apart from graffiti art, also ventured into media, hosting a hip-hop show on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio for six years.

"Everything spread by word of mouth or if a DJ played your song. You had to be outside, performing, meeting people, making noise. That's how we built our name," he adds.

Dane says that at the time, hip-hop wasn't always respected. "When we started, people didn't take it seriously. They thought it was a fad. We didn't care--we just did it. We made music with turntables, mics, and tapes. We told stories. That's what I've always been about--storytelling," he says.

One of the pioneering figures in the early days of hip-hop, Dane has been in the industry for over three decades. Today, the Brooklyn-born rapper has found a new rhythm in Kigali--not in the studio, but rather in his new home in Rebero, where he hopes to continue building his legacy.

When you ask him today, he admits he had no idea his storytelling rhymes would one day make him a hip-hop pioneer--and even less of a clue that he'd eventually call an African country home.

Discovering Rwanda - A home away from home

Dane first came to Rwanda in 2021 on a trip that spanned several African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My wife and I came on safari, just exploring. We were traveling through multiple countries. Rwanda was one of our stops. We landed in Kigali and immediately noticed how clean and organized everything was," he says.

"The airport was nice, the roads were smooth, and everything just felt peaceful. Our driver--Tim, I think--started telling us about Rwanda's history, the genocide, and the country's journey since then. We were listening, just taking it in," Dane recalls.

The connection with the driver turned into an informal history lesson. "He started breaking down what happened here and how the country rebuilt. And when I heard the story, I was like--how is that possible? To have something so tragic happen, and then come back to build a country that is this amazing?"

ALSO READ: Art-loving American couple took a bold decision to relocate to Rwanda

That impression stayed with him. Even after touring game parks in Tanzania, Kenya, and Namibia, Rwanda stood out.

"We headed to the mountains to see the gorillas. It was a four-hour drive, and the next morning, we went out early. Tim said the gorillas had been missing human interaction during the pandemic, so they'd started coming closer to people," he recalls.

"Sure enough, we crossed the wall into their territory, and boom--they were right there waiting. A whole family. It was beautiful. I'd never seen anything like that. Now, I'd seen gorillas before--but only in zoos."

Dane expected the mountain gorillas to be stinky or something. But one of them walked right by him.

"He was like three feet away, and it smelled like arugula. You know that salad green? Or like pine. It wasn't a bad smell at all. That moment just stuck with me," Dane says.

Making the move permanent

Back in the U.S., the memory of Rwanda lingered. He and his wife returned in 2023, this time with more intention. "We had the idea in our heads, but it was still kind of a dream," he admits. But in 2025, the couple finally made the leap--relocating to Kigali.

It's an idea he didn't warm up to at first, but his wife had already made up her mind.

"I wasn't always on board with the move. My wife was ready--she was gung-ho. But I was cautious. I've only ever lived in the U.S., and as an artist, my work was there--my shows, my income. I didn't know what I'd do in Rwanda," Dane says.

He felt he needed time, but eventually he gave in, and they took a plane to Kigali--this time to start a life there, not just visit.

A new stage: Film and storytelling

With risk came reinvention. Long before his move, Dana Dane had been quietly building a second career in film. "I've been doing film for the past 15 years. I've directed, produced, and acted, written scripts. Even did stuff in Kenya. So, it wasn't totally foreign to me."

What excites him now is the opportunity to bring that experience to Rwanda's growing film industry. "There's a lot of talent here. What's missing sometimes is the guidance, the collaboration, the technical support. That's where I think I can plug in."

For Dane, the film world and hip hop aren't so different. "In hip hop, we didn't wait for permission. We grabbed microphones, boom boxes--whatever we had. That's how I look at film too. Just pick up the camera, tell your story."

Building community and inspiring youth

Dane is also engaging with Rwanda's hip hop scene and youth events. "I was on a panel here talking to young artists about sustainability. You can get a million views, but what does that do for you? Are you feeding your family with your art? That's what I'm talking about."

Dane and Tana have made Rwanda their new home and he said there isn't much he is missing in his homeland.

"Someone asked me the other day, "What do you miss about America now that you're in Rwanda?" And honestly, I couldn't think of anything--except my family, of course. Maybe dark chocolate with almonds from the store I used to go to--that's it. That's all I could think of," he says.

Dane says they feel right at home and safe in Rwanda. "My wife and I were just talking about this last night. Our longest stay in Africa before this was two months, and now we've been in Rwanda two and a half months. I asked her, "How do you feel?" She said, "At home." I said, "Yeah, me too."

"We're comfortable here. We do the same things we did back in the States. We didn't go out much there either--but when we did, it was too good, laid-back," he says.

ALSO READ: After 14 years in Rwanda, American couple returns home with full hearts

Since they arrived, they've attended several events where they've met many good people here.

"We feel safe here. That's something I can't say for many places in the U.S.--feeling safe. I don't remember the last time I felt this safe. That's a big difference," he says.

Reflections on Rwanda's transformation

Dane believes Rwanda offers lessons the world could learn from, especially when it comes to unity and forgiveness. "The only way this country could have come back after what happened in '94 is because people forgive each other. That's the foundation."

Still early in his journey as a resident, Dane is not rushing anything. "We're not running around trying to do everything. We go to small events, meet people, and stay low key. But we're here, and we're building."

He has taken time to look into Rwanda's film industry and much as it's not huge yet, it offers exciting opportunities.

"It's growing. There's room to build. And hip-hop taught me to build with what you've got,"

"Hip-hop was never about waiting for permission. We took what was around us--turntables, microphones, walls, dance floors, and made it something new. That's how I see film too. You don't need millions to make a good story. You need vision," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda U.S., Canada and Africa Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dana says his mission is to help build that vision here, particularly working with young filmmakers, to create and also help the industry to grow. "And not just by teaching--I'm learning too," he says, adding that there are so many stories in Rwanda and Africa the world hasn't heard.

"I've already met a few filmmakers here. Some are just starting out, working with what little they have. Short films, mostly. Others are a bit more established. But everyone has ideas--they just need support, resources, maybe a little guidance," he says.

Message to the Diaspora

Dane says that today many African Americans, just as people from the Caribbean countries, are discovering Africa, not just as their ancestry but as a continent which is totally different from what it is portrayed to be, and full of opportunities.

His hope is that more African Americans and Caribbeans explore Africa--not just for travel, but for purpose. "If you get the opportunity, come and see. You're not missing anything back there. I promise you. You just think you are. You're not."

As he settles down in Kigali, focusing on his new chapter of life, Dana Dane isn't chasing the spotlight. He's creating space for stories that matter--just like he did in the early days of hip hop.

"I love it here. I'm grateful to be here. And I'm ready to build."

Born in the heart of Brooklyn, Dane was never one to follow the crowd. His journey in hip hop began in the early 1980s, a time when the genre was beginning to make waves.

Also read: How Rwanda stole the heart of an American peace and culture advocate

Today, he is looking to expand his experience and knowledge not just in Rwanda but Africa, embracing the opportunities to engage with the youth on the continent, especially through hip hop and community initiatives.

"It's not about being famous or having millions of followers. It's about using your talent to create a life for yourself and your community."

His journey from hip hop to film, from Brooklyn to Kigali, is about embracing change and finding purpose. Dana Dane may have left the stages of hip hop, but he's now looking to use his skills to tell stories in a new way. "I love it here. I'm grateful to be here. And I'm ready to build," he says, his voice full of conviction.