East Africa: Ethiopia Attends 13th International Security Forum in Moscow

Addis Ababa, — The 13th international meeting of high-level security representatives from over a hundred countries got underway in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian delegation led by Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia, Genet Teshome, participated in this forum of High-ranking officials responsible for security matters.

During the opening session, Russia's President Vladmir Putin addressed the participants and underlined that the new international security architecture must be equal and indivisible and that all states must receive firm guarantees of their own security, but not at the expense of the security and interests of other countries.

Many delegations stressed that the current international order faces complex and multifaceted security, economic and social challenges, particularly to the countries of the South.

Adhering to multilateralism by respecting the UN Charter and international law was called for by many participants at the meeting with a view to address these challenges.

In his keynote address to the meeting, Ethiopia's Ambassador Genet highlighted that the Global South's voices, expectations and concerns have to be taken very seriously.

In this regard, the ambassador said the efforts to reform the international architecture that would disregard the wishes and aspirations of the Global South will be doomed to failure.

The ambassador further stated that the advancement of Artificial Intelligence and the growing threats of cyber technology are presenting serious security challenges for the Global South.

In this respect, the cooperation among all countries to strengthen BRICS' cyber emergency response team is very critical, Ambassador Genet stressed.

Ethiopia has also participated in the informal multilateral cooperation meeting of the BRICS member states held on Wednesday, it was learned.