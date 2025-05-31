Liberia: Rising Tides - the Heartfelt Battle Against Coastal Erosion in Buchanan

In the heart of Liberia, the port city of Buchanan stands as a beacon of industrial progress and hope.

Yet, beneath its burgeoning skyline, a silent menace lurks -- the relentless advance of the Atlantic Ocean. Over the past 40 years, the sea has crept approximately 250 meters into the city, with the community of Badehwreh Town losing about 6.6 meters of land each year. This phenomenon, known as coastal erosion or coastline retreat, is not unique to Buchanan.

Nine of Liberia's 15 coastal counties are at risk, including Monrovia's suburbs of Congo Town, New Kru Town, West Point, and Virginia, as well as Robertsport in Grand Cape Mount County.

The impact on local communities is profound and heart-wrenching. Fishermen and petty traders, who once thrived on the bounties of the sea, now find their livelihoods slipping away with the tides. An increasing number of people are being displaced, their homes swallowed by the encroaching waves. Vital economic sectors such as fishing, farming, and trade are at risk. Without urgent action, the over 34,000 inhabitants of Buchanan City could awake one day to find their beloved city submerged.

Imagine the life of a fisherman named Kofi, who has spent his entire life casting nets into the ocean, providing for his family with the day's catch. The sea, once a source of sustenance and pride, now threatens to take away everything he holds dear. His home, built with his own hands, stands precariously close to the encroaching waves. Each night, Kofi lies awake, listening to the relentless roar of the ocean, fearing that the next storm surge might be the one that takes his home.

A glimmer of hope emerged with a project funded by the Global Environment Facility through UNDP, which constructed a sea defense wall along Buchanan's shoreline. However, this wall does not cover the entire coastline, leaving some areas vulnerable. Additionally, parts of the rock wall have been buried by sand due to constant sea level rise, and beach sand mining remains a significant challenge.

A more aggressive approach is needed to mobilize resources and prevent further sea encroachment. Until Buchanan gets the comprehensive sea defense walls it desperately needs, the Atlantic Ocean will continue to erode the port city, locally known as Gbehzohn.

Bassa citizens and organizations in the diaspora should be deeply concerned about this issue. The sooner action is taken, the better it will be for those living in the affected areas.

According to scientists, Liberia's location on the Gulf of Guinea coastline exposes it to annual sea storm surges from the southern Atlantic. These surges cause average tidal rises of over two meters during a brief period in the dry season, a major driver of coastal erosion. Counties such as Grand Bassa, Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Sinoe have experienced severe damage to coastal homes and streets due to storm surges. Climate change-induced sea level rise, combined with increasing storms and sea surges, is the leading cause of such erosion.

International attention and support are crucial in addressing this urgent issue. The future of Liberia's coastline and the livelihoods of its coastal communities depend on swift and decisive action. The time to act is now, and the world must come together to protect the cherished city of Buchanan and its resilient people from the rising tides.

Let us not forget the faces behind the statistics -- the families, the children, and the elderly who call Buchanan home. Their stories, their dreams, and their futures are at stake. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the city of Buchanan, with its rich history and vibrant community, continues to stand strong against the relentless forces of nature.

About the author: Moses Zangar, Jr. is a seasoned specialist in Communication for Development (C4D), public information, media, and advocacy, with over 30 years of regional and international experience with the United Nations and the mainstream Liberian media. He is former News Editor of The News Newspaper.