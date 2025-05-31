West Africa: Liberia Launches Year-Long Celebration of Ecowas 50th Anniversary

As part of the activities marking the 50th Anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Government of Liberia on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, launched a year-long celebration in Monrovia.

During the official ceremony, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, paid heartfelt tribute to the gallant men and women of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) who served during Liberia's civil crisis.

Speaking at the ECOWAS at 50 launch event, Acting Minister Gray underscored the significance of the regional body's golden jubilee as a major milestone in its history. She emphasized that the celebration is deeply meaningful for Liberia, reminding the nation of the collective resilience of its people and the enduring values of peace and unity across the West African region.

"This anniversary is not just a commemoration of the passage of time but a celebration of the courage, strength, and determination of the Liberian people," said Acting Minister Gray. "It is also a reminder of the powerful role ECOWAS has played in restoring peace and advancing unity within our region."

She hailed ECOWAS for its pivotal contributions to the socio-economic transformation of West Africa, noting that the organization has made significant strides in promoting peace, enhancing regional trade, and harmonizing policies across member states. These efforts, she said, have led to increased economic growth and the creation of new opportunities for citizens across the subregion.

"Through ECOWAS, we have embarked on numerous transformative projects in infrastructure, agriculture, and energy that have improved the lives of millions," Minister Gray stated. "In Liberia's case, ECOWAS went beyond trade to peacekeeping, stepping in when our nation was engulfed in conflict."

Minister Gray's remarks paid special homage to ECOMOG, the regional peacekeeping force that intervened during Liberia's civil war. She expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by ECOWAS member states in restoring stability and rebuilding the country's institutions.

Also speaking at the event was Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia. Ambassador Nkrumah reflected on the founding of ECOWAS in 1975, highlighting the bold vision of its founding fathers who aspired to build a united and prosperous West African community.

She noted that the 50th anniversary celebration is anchored on the theme: "Stronger Together for a Better Future."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On May 28, we celebrate the visionary spirit of those who, five decades ago, dared to imagine a West Africa rooted in solidarity and collective progress," said Ambassador Nkrumah. "Liberia holds a cherished place in the ECOWAS family. Through its journey from conflict to peace, Liberia has demonstrated the transformative impact ECOWAS can have in the areas of conflict resolution and peacebuilding."

Ambassador Nkrumah further noted that ECOWAS's work in Liberia is a testament to its tangible support and impact-driven interventions. She pointed to key achievements such as the construction and renovation of medical facilities serving cross-border communities in Bo Waterside, as well as housing initiatives for immigration officers in border towns across Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, and Maryland counties.

The colorful ceremony was attended by a wide range of dignitaries, including members of the Liberian Cabinet, the Doyen and members of the Diplomatic Corps, heads of government institutions, and representatives from civil society and the private sector.

The year-long celebration in Liberia will include a series of activities highlighting ECOWAS's role in regional integration, peacekeeping, trade, and development. It will also showcase Liberia's contributions and gains as a founding member of the community.

As ECOWAS marks five decades of existence, Liberia joins other member states in reaffirming its commitment to the vision of a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous West Africa one where citizens can live, work, and thrive together in unity.