Liberia: The World Again Is Rooting for Liberia

There are moments in a nation's history when time seems to pause, holding its breath for what is to come.

This week, as Liberia closed its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, the world did not just watch -- it rose to its feet. From the African Union to ECOWAS, from Italy to Ethiopia, voices from every corner of the globe echoed the same sentiment: Liberia matters. Liberia is ready. Liberia is worthy.

This is not flattery. It is recognition.

The candidacy of Liberia for the 2026-2027 term on the Security Council is no mere diplomatic endeavor. It is a culmination of struggle and sacrifice, of bloodshed and rebuilding, of a people's stubborn refusal to be defined by war and poverty. And at the helm of this bold assertion of global relevance stand three of our finest: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown II. In their hands, Liberia's story is being retold -- not as a tale of tragedy, but as a testament of transformation.

President Boakai captured the essence of this campaign when he said, "Liberia had known the worst of war. Because of that, we have an unshakable commitment to peace." It is this commitment that the world now embraces. His words were not rhetorical flourishes. They were the crystallization of a philosophy of leadership forged in Liberia's harshest crucibles. Boakai's presidency has consistently emphasized national dignity and global engagement -- and this UNSC bid is an expression of both.

At the campaign's closing ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Minister Nyanti delivered a keynote address that was not only compelling in content but stirring in delivery. "We are no longer passive recipients of peacekeeping," she declared. "We are now active contributors to peacekeeping, and we want to be a critical shaper of peacebuilding in the world." Her words carried not just the weight of her office, but the voice of every Liberian who has yearned for a seat at the global table where the fates of nations are debated and decided.

Ambassador Brown, with his typical eloquence and gravitas, reminded the international community of Liberia's extraordinary journey. "Today is a day of celebration for Liberia," he said. "A few years ago, we were recipients of peacekeepers... What an honor; what a turnaround." That turnaround is what the world now cheers. For nations that once sent troops and aid to Liberia, this moment is a vindication of their investment in our peace. For Liberia, it is a reaffirmation that we have moved -- not entirely beyond the shadows of our past -- but firmly into the light of global respectability.

Indeed, the symbolism of Liberia's candidacy is profound. Here is a nation that once hosted one of the largest UN peacekeeping missions in history, now vying to help shape the mandates of such missions across the globe. This is not just poetic symmetry; it is historical gravity. To sit on the Security Council is to participate in decisions that impact war and peace, sanctions and settlements, crisis and calm -- it is to hold, however briefly, the moral and political conscience of the world. That Liberia is even considered for such a role should awaken in us not pride alone, but a deepened sense of national purpose.

Too often, we Liberians look at our country through a narrow lens, seeing only dysfunction and delay, corruption and missed opportunity. But when the world looks at Liberia -- as it has over the last several weeks and months -- it sees resilience, potential, and moral authority forged in the fires of postwar reconstruction. It sees a country that has stumbled, but not fallen; that has erred, but not surrendered. The world sees a nation worthy of trust, of partnership, of responsibility.

This is a moment for collective introspection and inspiration. We are living history. Generations of Liberians yet unborn will look back on this juncture -- much like they look back on our founding in 1847, or our leadership in the anti-apartheid struggle, or our election of Africa's first female president -- and see in it another defining crest in the long, undulating wave of our national story.

Let us not fail to see ourselves as the world now sees us. For too long, we have walked with our heads bowed, burdened by a past that we cannot change. But this is a moment to lift our gaze -- to meet the eyes of the international community not as beggars, but as peers. Liberia's voice on the Security Council will not only reflect the wisdom of our scars but also the dignity of our aspirations.

To our children and young people watching, know this: your country is no small place. You come from a nation whose name echoes in chambers of power and peace. To our elders who endured the long night of war and instability, this is your legacy -- redeemed and rising. To every Liberian, home or abroad, this is your moment too.

The world is rooting for Liberia once again. Let us root for ourselves.